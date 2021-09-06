6 fabulous things to do in Dubai this week: September 12 to 15

What a week we have in store for you…

Happy Sunday everyone! Welcome to a brand new week, where you’ll find endless possibilities of the fabulous things to do in Dubai. This week we’ve got a quiz night and a new ladies’ night plus the return of a luxe dining experience.

Here’s six fabulous things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday September 12

Celebrate Lebanon

Sunday nights are dedicated to all things Lebanese at Antika, with an energetic event sure to delight. Starting tonight, ‘Simply Lebnene’ will see a special guest appearance by popular Lebanese singer Joseph Attieh. In the following weeks, guests will enjoy a line-up of exciting talent from the vibrant country.

Antika, DIFC, Dubai, Sundays, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 972 9177. @antikadubai

Monday September 13

Head to a new Irish spot

There’s a new Irish pub which just opened in Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle. McCafferty’s is all about ‘true Irish craic’. It’s set to be a great sport for live music and live sports are also a big part of McCafferty’s charm so you can expect to keep up with all the big games at the new Irish pub. The brand cites itself as the ‘ultimate sports hub in JVC’, so get this on the group chat.

McCafferty’s, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, daily 11am to 2am. @mccaffertysjvc

Enjoy desert dining

One of Dubai’s most exclusive desert camps, Sonara, has reopened for the new season. Guests can relax in one of the chic teepee setups, or get involved with a host of activities, before retreating down the fairy-lit stairs for a fine-dining style meal. The sunset and dinner experience includes the above plus seasonal chef’s menu from Dhs690 for adults and Dhs280 for children.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dinner and Sunset experience from Dhs690 adults or Dhs280 children. Tel: (0)50 336 7909. nara.ae/sonara

Tuesday September 14

Discover a new ladies’ night

Pretty Greek restaurant Aiza has launched a new ladies’ night, with four glasses of house wine and a sharing platter for Dhs139. Between 7pm and 10pm, enjoy sharing spreads with pita bread, handmade pita ntakos with chicken, and fried calamari, alongside a DJ all night long.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs139. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Wednesday September 15

Listen to live jazz

Pierre’s Bistro at InterContinental Dubai Festival City has recently launched a jazz night every Wednesday with live music from Claudia Patrice. The charismatic vocalist and music producer, promises to deliver a soulful performance while you enjoy dishes such as white truffle pizza, burrata and more.

Pierre’s Bistro, InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Wednesdays, 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 701 1199. pierresdubai.com

Put your knowledge to the test

Popular Club Vista Mare bar Palm Bay is back again with its themed quiz nights. The quiz is free to enter, and prizes include free brunches, sports massage, doggie day care, a hotel stay, fitness classes, Chinese takeaways and more. There are themed quiz nights at Palm Bay every Wednesday in September and this week the focus is all things RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 9am to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 9am to 3am Thursday to Friday. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Images: Provided