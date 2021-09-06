Whispering sweet somethings in your collective ear…

There is no single sentence nugget of wisdom that condenses the rules for living a happy life. But, many experts agree ‘Keeping yourself busy’ and ‘smiling’ are two key components in achieving that goal. This is our contribution to a happier, healthier, smilier you.

Sunday, September 26

The jump off to your week

Get the jump on your week by heading to Marina Mall’s extreme trampoline park, Bounce — and picking up one of their special passes. Inside there’s a Free-Jump arena; Slam Dunk zone; you can play Dodgeball; find the origin of fun in the Big Bag; dare you face The Wall?; or dive into the upgraded adrenalin of the X-Park?; Just here for the gains? You can also get involved with some Bounce Fit; there are also the elevated thrills of the Zip Line, the Quick Drop and Speed Slide. Prices start at 85 for adults but there’s a premium unlimited day pass (access all areas) charged at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs180 for kids.

Bounce, Marina Mall, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (04) 3 211 400, @bouncemideast

Monday, September 27

Tapping in

You know what you’re getting with Black Tap. This New York burger chain’s craft bun and shake game is already legendary in the UAE, and currently five joints strong. Captains of burger audacity, their collection includes signature stacks, face-sized sandwiches, innovative taste combos, banging deep-fried pickles, siracha mac’n’cheese and a line of FreakShakes — that bring all the boys, and girls (vibrating from sugar rush), to the yard. The UAE’s latest branch has just opened at Mamsha Al Saadiyat and offers some handsome outdoor seating, in addition to chicken, beef, veggie-friendly fooder and a whole lot of jive between two buns.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, daily midday to midnight. Tel: (02) 446 5128, @blacktapad

Attention Ladies: Market in your diary

If you and the girl gang have a severe case of the Mondays, you’d be wise to head to Market Kitchen for one of the best ladies night deals out there. Girls can enjoy free-flowing beverages from 7pm, without charge alongside 50 per cent discount on mains.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Mon from 7pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Tuesday, September 28

This is a super sorta supper club

The Supa Sapa meal at Hoi An, Shangri-La Abu Dhabi is now bigger, longer and available from Tuesday through to Friday. It’s an evening brunch, a ‘Supa club’ if you will, an all-you-can-eat Vietnamese feast, proudly flying the Indochine flavour flag for the capital. The authentic Asian eats are served directly to the table with the option of ordering as much of each course as you fancy. Specials are rotated each night and include wok-tossed jumbo river prawns; twice-cooked duck breast with pepper curry sauce; and deep-fried fish with spicy green mango salad.

Hoi An, Shangri La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs168 soft package, Dhs248 house. Tel: (02) 509 8555, @Shangrilaabudhabi

Wednesday, September 29

Saadiyat salutations

Bodytree Wellness Studio offers a selection of their guided yoga and pilates sessions at Saadiyat Beach Club, so you can get those zen gains on the grains. This Wednesday Joelle is taking you on a journey into Ashtanga yoga within the soothing reach of blue horizons and onshore breeze. It’s all about synchoronising breath with a collection of postures designed to stimulate sweat glands, allegedly detoxifying the body, improving circulation, and giving you an inner glow to match your outer one.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, single classes available from Dhs95, there are discounts for Saadiyat Beach Club members and booking in batches. bodytreestudio.com

Best of the wurst

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s alfresco Oktoberfest celebrations kick off this week, and with them some cracking deals on Bavarian beverages and speciality meats to get Munchen on. For example, get one authentic Volksfest snack item and a glass of Deutsche hops for Dhs79. Doesn’t take ein stein to realise that’s great value.

Dolphin Lawn, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, from Sep 29 to Oct 9 (weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends midday to 11pm). Tel: (056) 660 8780, @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

