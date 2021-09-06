6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: September 5 to 8

A whole new week with plenty of things to do…

Planning out your list of things to do in Abu Dhabi after work? Check out our list below where we have listed some great food deals, pamper treatments and more.

Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday, September 5

Enjoy an appetiser for just Dh1 at Carluccio’s

It is Cheese Pizza Day today and Carluccio’s is celebrating by offering diners a cheesy delightful start to their meal for just Dh1 on purchase of any pizza on the menu. Options you can pick from include: spicy and meaty Diavola, Frutti de Mare for the seafood fans, Verdure for the vegetarians and more. The deal is available at Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi.



Carluccio’s – Eastern Mangroves, Eastern Mangroves Residence 1, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 441 3814. carlucciosme.com

Monday, September 6

Tuck into Indian cuisine fused with Emirati traditions

Emirati meets Indian cuisine at Abu Dhabi’s Punjab Grill created by Chef Sandeep Ali. Chef Sandeep picked up the award for Chef of the Year at our What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021 and has created this special four-course set menu as part of a campaign to highlight the hidden secrets of local cuisine. On the menu, there’s chilled mango soup or hot lentil soup, masala falafel, Hyderabadi oonth ka kebab, stuffed okra and more. It’s available for Dhs350 and is also available to order a-la-carte.

Punjab Grill, Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 449 9839, venetianvillage.ae

Tuesday, September 7

Indulge in an unlimited pizza deal at Dino’s

One of Abu Dhabi’s most popular Italian restaurants, What’s On Awards winner — Dino’s Bistro Italiano, has just launched a twice-weekly unlimited pizza night. It takes place on Tuesday and Saturday from 6pm and 11pm (a perfect spot to head to after work) and includes two house beverages for just Dha165. And no, it’s not just one topping you’ll get but a choice of six minimum with a sharing antipasto platter, a cappuccino zuppa and Dino’s signature tiramisu. What a great deal!

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana

Get a mid-week pamper session at Namm Spa

Good news for the fans of the celebrated Thai-inspired, Namm Spa at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi. The award-winning spa has extended its pampering offer where guests can book a 60-minute massage and enjoy 30-minute body scrub for only Dhs500. Choose from Thai Massage, Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue or Reflexology. For reservations, call 02 698 8300 or email dtadspa@dusit.com. Namm Spa, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 698 8888. dusit.com

Wednesday, September 8

Listen to a live DJ at COYA Abu Dhabi

Music fans, take note. Live DJ sets are back at COYA Abu Dhabi. Performances from talented music producers include new resident DJ Eva Voytko, a Russian-born, Armenian artist with a passion for afro house, organic house and melodic house. She will be treating guests at COYA Abu Dhabi to her creative beats every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening. Reserve on 02 306 7000

COYA Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Abu Dhabi. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com

Tuck into a meal at Café 302 for a good cause

Café 302 is celebrating its fifth anniversary and is donating 10 per cent of its month’s revenue to a chosen charity during the month of September. A special buffet themed night – Mediterra Night, takes place on Wednesday for Dhs99. Diners will be able to feast on a diverse fare that encompasses the cultures and traditions of Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Cafe 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Fatima Bint Mubarak Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 610 6666. rotana.com

Images: Supplied