We’re putting on a show this weekend…

This weekend, Expo might be launching in the emirate next door, but Abu Dhabi has its own Flexpo going on. Join us in the ‘Things to Do Pavillion’ for some truly spectacular scenes.

Thursday, September 30

At the cinema this week

No Time To Die. Daniel Craig is set to return to our screens at the end of September for a fifth and final (or so we’re told) time as James Bond. There’s been a storm of intrigue and controversy over his potential successor, in part fuelled by the studio who dropped the tantalising news that Lashana Lynch will play ‘the new 007’, though that’s likely just a temporary fixture for a plot device. After director Danny Boyle left the project over ‘artistic differences’ (that may or may not have been about ‘killing Bond off’) Cary Joji Fukunaga was selected to helm the film. No Time to Die begins with Bond out of active service (again), only to be lured back by long-time friend and CIA agent, Felix Leiter in a search for a missing scientist. In the trailer we get a brief glimpse of Rami Malek as the movie’s socially-awkward antagonist, alongside Christoph Waltz in his reprised role of Ernst Blofeld AKA Bond’s stepbrother AKA the OG Dr Evil. The trailer also teases the idea that this film will tie-up the winding web of intrigue that has been delicately spun over the last five movies, and apparently, Blofeld wants to help. Sus

Tickets: Book now

Really wild entertainment

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, in The Galleria Al Maryah Island has its official grand opening this weekend. It’s a brand new edutainment complex offering seven exciting attractions aimed at captivating kiddliwinks and stealthily uploading STEAM learning in them, all whilst they’re having one ‘world’s largest mammal’ of a time. There are two VR/AR experiences, including Space Jump, where snack-sized astronauts will be put through a training programme to see if they’ve got the gusto to thrive in the cavernous vacuum of space. And Recon River, which puts little explorers on a raft — sending them downstream in search of rare and exotic animals to capture in their augmented viewfinders.

National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight, from Dhs80. Tel: (052) 403 7166, Trading places

Alfresco eatery, Afyä Beach Lounge at Traders Hotel has relaunched its Seafood Shack night — an opportunity to dive into a rich mix of oceanic bounty, flavoured by the culinary traditions of Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE. It’s priced from just Dhs141 (for food only, or Dhs236 for house package) and will take place every Thursday (although for the summer, seating is indoors). On Friday smoked meats and seafood take centre stage for the ‘Smokin Vibes’ session.

Afyä Beach Lounge – Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Thu and Fr 6.30pm to 10.30pm, soft Dhs141, house Dhs236. Tel: (02) 509 8555, shangri-la.com

Friday, October 1

Shang-Ri: The legend of the 10 courses

Sofra Bld’s brunch extravagant buffet brunch features all-time international favourites including grilled seafood and prime barbecued meaty cuts. There are pizza-making indulgences, sushi and mains from the highlights of Arabian, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine and selection of creative concoctions from the brunch bar “Shangri-Lab”. Their dessert island dazzles with a chocolate fountain, ice cream and fresh pastries. After brunch concludes, head to the beach lounge where drink deals and entertainment accompany you through the sunset hours. And, by way of a cheeky little value-added bolt on, all packages include beach access.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house drinks, Dhs459 bubbles. Tel: (02) 509 8555. shangri-la.com/abudhabi

Chip onto The Green

The Green is a ‘pop-up pub garden’ on the grounds of Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, offering live entertainment seven nights a week. During the week, between Sunday and Thursday, the timings are 4pm to 1am, whilst on Fridays and Saturdays you get an extended 11am to 1am stint. On Fridays, experience Music Fest with live music from David Howard, Kevin Carey & Friends. Saturday at The Green come fully Dominic Toretto approved, being as they are, for the family. The 11am to 3pm FamJam session includes access to giant bouncy castles, interactive kids’ games and a serenade from The International Playboys’ lead singer, Nicola Warwick.

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Shakhbout Bin Sultan St, Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (056) 112 2072, @thegreenabudhabi

Saturday, October 2

Pictures in the park

The free outdoor cinema at Umm Al Emarat Park is back from Friday and it is kicking things off with some cracking alfresco family films. There are two showings per day (5.30pm and 7.30pm), three days a week (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). This Friday see animated neanderthals-in-peril sequel, Croods 2. On Saturday you can catch Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs — a Korean reboot of the popular Snow White story.

Movies are free, but entry into the park is charged at Dhs10. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Fighting fit

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Fitness Centre, based in the Al Bahyah region is officially ‘Abu Dhabi’s largest fitness centre’ and has been decked out with hyper-modern equipment and facilities. The centre is a collaboration between the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mubadala Investment Compan. In addition to providing a new home for a big range of sporting activities, its also been engineered to help promote the martial art of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. The fitness centre has over 200 pieces of cardiovascular and resistance training equipment and will be offering a diverse itinerary of group fitness classes such as spinning, yoga and Zumba. Visitors will also find a specialised combat zone and a dedicated female-only gym.

UAE JJ Fitness Center, Al Bahyah. Tel: (02) 555 0554, @uaejjfitness

