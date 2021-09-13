Prices start from just Dhs199 per night…

We’re never short of staycation options here in Dubai, and that doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon as another hotel has just opened its doors. Found in City Walk Dubai, Rove City Walk is located close to the Coca Cola Arena.

The 566-room property offers an outdoor pool with adjacent sun deck, as well as co-working space and all-day dining hangout, The Daily. The surrounding area offers a huge variety of dining options, as well as shopping mall and cinema.

Known for its funky interiors and relaxed atmosphere, Rove Hotels are the ultimate lifestyle hotel for tourists and residents on a budget. The opening offer starts from just Dhs199 per night, with a 6pm late check out time.

Primely located within walking distance of Dubai Metro, five minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, 10 minutes from La Mer Beach, and 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport, Rove City Walk aims to be a convenient spot within a popular area of the city.

As the city starts to pick back up after summer, we’re expecting a host of exciting events at the colossal Coca Cola Arena. So, if you do nab tickets to the arena’s next event, beat the traffic and book a room at City Walk’s newest property.

Long-stay guests can also enjoy impressive rates of Dhs4,999 per month with all your bills included. You’ll also get 30 per cent off on food and beverages in The Daily restaurant throughout your extended stay.

