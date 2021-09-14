The Juniper & Jazz Festival will take place at The Pangolin…

As the weather becomes more balmy, we’re desperate to get back outdoors. It’s been a while since we were able to spend an evening relaxing outside with ice cold beverage listening to some uplifting live music, but all of that is about to change thanks to The Pangolin.

Each month The Pangolin will host a live music festival on its upper terrace, The Highlands, starting with Junipers & Jazz. Running from 6pm on September 16 to 17 and September 30 to October 1, guests will be treated to live soulful sounds from Katarina and the Jazz Band.

Premium gin-based cocktails will be available throughout the festival, priced at Dhs50 each, as well as gin & cucumber ice pops to enjoy.

The Pangolin’s new a la carte menu will be serving up plenty of delicious dishes, from meatless burgers to meat platters, depending on your preference. Guests can enjoy beef chorizo, spiced cumin, beef salami with mushroom croquettes, feta, cashews, olives, grapes and chilli yoghurt for Dhs149.

Additional options include seared tuna salad with tomato, cucumber, peppers, onions, pomegranate & parsley with lemon dressing or fresh pappardelle served with the garden’s flowers, lemon ricotta and toasted pumpkin seed crumble.

After the Juniper & Jazz Festival, the next instalment, taking place in October will be Hops & Rock Festival on October 14 to 15 and 28 to 29. Following that will be the Grape & Soul Festival on November 11 to 12 and 25 to 26, while December will be Christmas focused with live music and festive-themed drinks.

The Pangolin, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, first event: Sept 16 to 17, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0)58 573 2594. thepangolindubai.com @thepangolindxb

Images: Provided