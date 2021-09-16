This one looks worth travelling a little out of town for…

Jiangnan Spring is the chic new Chinese restaurant, which opened on September 15 in Ibis Style Hotel, Dragon Mart.

3 of 12

Featuring 14 private dining rooms, the Cantonese menu serves up an exciting selection of modern dishes. Highlights include peking-style roast duck, Cantonese BBQ goose, braised goose feet with abalone sauce, charcoal-grilled beef steak and more.

Jiangnan Spring’s team of chefs have more than 20 years of combined culinary experience, and aim to create innovative dining experiences. You’ll also find a signature menu of exciting beverages including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Each private dining room comes with a designated music bar area; or go for one of the a state-of-the-art KTV (karaoke) rooms. Room sizes vary in capacity from 8 up to 25 guests, all with advanced sound and LED systems in place to create the ultimate party.

Images of the Jiangnan Spring reveal sleek sophisticated interiors that wouldn’t look out of place in DIFC. The venue has a neutral colour palette with brass accents, art deco lighting, with white-clothed tables and elegant leather chairs.

The venue is equipped to host a range of events, from celebrations, to corporate socials, cocktail receptions and more. So, if you’re looking for somewhere different to host your next birthday, wedding, or work get-together, keep an eye out for this new gem.

Jiangnan Spring, Ibis Style Hotel, Dragon Mart 2, now open. Tel: (0)4 201 3333 @jiangnanspringdubai

Images: Provided