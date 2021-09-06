Viva forever…

If you were a nineties chick, we’d be pretty safe in assuming that your childhood was spent bopping along to the soundtrack of the ultimate nineties girl band, Spice Girls, as well as fighting with your mates over which Spice Girl you were whilst performing in the playground. Or was it just us?

Ultra-fans can put their Spice Girls knowledge to the test this Wednesday, September 7, as popular Club Vista Mare bar Palm Bay is back again with its themed quiz nights. If you Wannabe crowned the champion, get yourself there from 8pm, to enjoy 5 rounds of quiz including a music round, picture round, a general knowledge round and two special themed event rounds.

The quiz is free to enter, and prizes include free brunches, sports massage, doggie day care, a hotel stay, fitness classes, chinese takeaways and more. You’ll even get the chance to Stop Right Now, and dress up one of your team members as your favourite Spice Girl in one fun interactive round.

Of course, the soundtrack to the evening will include some of Spice Girls’ most-loved hits, such as Spice Up Your Life, Stop Right Now, Wannabe, Say You’ll Be There, and 2 Become 1. If you get there early, you can enjoy happy hour until 7pm (it runs from 12pm to 7pm daily except Fridays).

Other upcoming themed quiz nights at Palm Bay on Wednesdays in September include RuPaul part 2 (September 15), Lord of the Rings (September 22) and Films (September 29). If you get peckish, enjoy something from the Caribbean-inspired menu, such as lemon pepper calamari, jerk club wrap or a sharing platter.

Now the weather is cooler, Palm Bay is taking its Friday evening brunch back outside, from 6pm to 9pm. Here you can enjoy three hours of free-flowing drinks including wine, cocktails and spirits and a sharing plater piled up with nachos, BBQ wings, quesadillas, empanadas and more for Dhs200. To add beer it’s Dhs250, or to include bubbles it’s Dhs300.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 9am to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 9am to 3am Thursday to Friday. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Images: Provided/Facebook