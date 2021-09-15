Make this a weekend to remember…

When it comes to what’s going on at the weekend, What’s On understands the assignment. Whether you’re looking to stay active, feast like beast, rave, save, try something new or level up quality time with the fam this weekend — we’ve got you,

Thursday, September 16

New at the movies this week

There’s a lot of great cinema headed to the box office over the next few months, but if you’re in the mood for a refreshing comic sorbet before you get stuck in, Copshop might just be that. Set in a small town and starring Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder this movie sets up a thrilling three-way ‘Murican stand-off between a hitman, a rookie cop and a conman. We know, sounds like a dad joke, but sometimes those are the funniest ones.

Tickets: Book now

A real piz’za paradise

A brand new pizza joint has just dropped at blossoming beachfront foodie hub, Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Anotinia is bringing Pizza Al Taglio to the cultural district’s yard — a Roman variety of our favourite flatbread that literally means ‘pizza by the slice’, it traditionally comes in squares and makes for some epic street eats. The ‘by-the-slice’ concept also means you can mix and match your topping choices, allowing you to blend classic pizza experiences such as diavola, burrata, and tartufo e funghi (truffle and mushroom).

Soul Beach, Building 9 Mamsha al Saadiyat, open daily from midday to 11pm. antoniarestaurant.com

Three course race

September is Foodie Month, where certain Marriott restaurants host elaborate three-course menus at set prices, just Dhs99 for casual dining establishments and Dhs199 for the finer dining spots. The capita’s foodies can enjoy these special meals at Appaloosa Bar, The Grill, The Lobby Lounge and Khayal in Marriott Al Forsan; Dine, Glow — Poolside Sports Bar and Relax@12 in Aloft; Fairways and Sacci in the Westin Abu Dhabi; Fifth Street at Courtyard by Marriott; Garage in W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island; Li Jiang and The Forgein Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal; Market Kitchen. Stratos and P.J. O’Reilly’s in Le Royal Meridien; Terra Secca in Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

You can find the full list along with pricing on the morecravings.com website.

Friday, September 17

Moon landing

Moon Island resort sits just a short 10 minute sail away from Saadiyat. The villas are currently under renovation, so there’s no current overnight offering, but you can come and spend the day here. It’s Dhs200 for a day pass and you get all that back in F&B credit, facilities include an infinity pool, adult and kids pools, mini aqua park, a kid’s play area, watersports, a football pitch and volleyball courts, as well as the private stretch of island beach. @moon_island_ad

We hope this listing finds you well

For the occasion of World Wellness Weekend, The Pearl Spa & Wellness at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi is offering to help you find a little unwinding for free. There are Friday and Saturday slots available for a complimentary 20-minute Hypervolt Percussion Therapy Discovery Session (that’s using those curious drill-looking massaging devices that seem to popping up everywhere at the moment). There’s also a free face or body cupping sesh for every 60-minute treatment you book, and a 30 per cent savings on Bellabaci 60-minute cupping treatments.

The Pearl Spa & Wellness, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah island, 11am to 8pm. Tel: (02) 333 2500, fourseasons.com/abudhabi/spa/

Lantern’s calling

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, is celebrating the South East Asian Lantern and Moon festival with a brunch this Friday, hosted between 1pm and 4pm across hotel restaurants Shang Palace, Hoi An and Sofra. Here diners can indulge in a wide selection of authentic Eastern (alongside some classic Western) flavours, with live cooking stations, all set against a violinist’s sweet serenade. Keep the kids entertained with cute lantern making and chocolate workshops. Presumably not at the same time, nobody wants to hang up supiciously-smeared light ornaments. The soft deal is Dhs279, house is Dhs349 and it’s Dhs459 with bubbles.

Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat al Beri. Tel: (02) 509 8888, shangri-la.com

Saturday, September 18

Ride or die

Oblique boutique fitness outfit, CRANK Abu Dhabi opened its doors at Sheikha Fatima Park last month and since then has been putting the city’s fitties through their black-lit paces on the daily. CRANK operates an innovative ride ranking system (which, if this thought fills you with dread, you are free to opt out of) — which allocates points according to your pedal power and torque settings, and then puts you on a leader board at the front of the class. They’ll even give new riders a discounted trial session, but be careful, once you CRANK, there’s no turning back.

Sheikha Fatima Park, Rides from 8.30am to 7.30pm, pricing from Dhs60 for trial. Tel: (04) 321 2095, @crank.uae

Cove-a Cabana

One of Abu Dhabi’s top spots to drop by for a chill day out, Cove Beach has a great deal on its VIP pool and seafront cabanas. With space for up to four ballers, you and the crew can live that hip-hop video lifestyle with your own private cabana for a minimum spend of Dhs1,000 on a week day and Dhs2,000 on a weekend, no extra fees.

Cove Beach, Makers District, Reem Island. Tel: (056) 407 5405, @covebeachabudhabi

