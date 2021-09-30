Sponsored: Address Beach Resort is giving back to the community…

It’s breast cancer awareness month every October and Address Beach Resort is participating in a nationwide #PINKtober campaign to raise awareness and funds to advance breast cancer research in the UAE.

The hotel has launched PINKtober Afternoon Tea, a special pink afternoon tea which will run only during the month of October every day from 3pm to 6pm. It will take place at The Lounge.

On the delicate tiers, you will find a number of savoury items including smoked organic salmon, truffle emulsion, warm golden raisin scones with jams and clotted cream and more. For the sweet tooth, there’s pink raspberry truffle, pink cupcakes, etc

For your coffee selection, there’s rose latte, espresso, American coffee and more. Want tea instead? Take your pick from English breakfast, Earl grey and more.

Pair this with unobstructed views of Ain Dubai and you’re in for a perfect afternoon tea treat.

The Instagrammable afternoon tea will cost you Dhs288 per person and the hotel will donate a percentage from each afternoon tea sold to Breast Friends and Al Jalila Foundation.

Brest Friends is the first breast cancer support group in the UAE established in 2005 by Dr Houriya Kazim. It is a place where patients and survivors can meet monthly to learn, share experiences and offer moral and emotional support to each other which has shown to be instrumental in a woman’s healing process.

Al Jalila Foundation was founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The foundation supports medical treatment to those unable to afford quality healthcare, supports research that addresses health challenges and does much more.

The pink afternoon tea launches on October. Make your reservations on 04 879 8866

The Lounge, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Pink afternoon tea from Oct 1 to 31, daily 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

