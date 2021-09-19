Plenty to see and do…

Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz is packed with art galleries, hip cafes and cool dining concepts, an independent cinema, a theatre showcasing local talent and much more. The new season of shows kicks off on Wednesday, September 22 with Alserkal Lates.

There will be plenty to see and do on the day from 6pm to 10pm for art lovers, creatives and foodies alike.

Here’s what you can expect at Alserkal Lates this year

For the art lovers

A number of Alserkal Avenue’s galleries and non-profit spaces will open the season with new exhibitions on September 22.

See a colourful series of abstract paintings called Enchanted Garden at Leila Heller Gallery (above), abstract and semi-abstract artworks and sculptures at Mestaria Gallery, a group exhibition called Praxis of Change at Firetti Contemporary and more.

A new art gallery will also be opening its doors called Volte Art Projects. The exhibition kicks off the opening with artists from Europe, South Africa, India, and the US presenting installations connected through art, technology, and nature.

Read more about all the exhibitions you can see here.

For the creative creators

Want to get creative? During Alserkal Lates, head to Âme Artistic Studio for the Ikebana workshop. You will learn the traditional and ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement. The class runs from 6pm to 8pm.

For the foodies

For the food lovers, there will be food trucks located at the back lane where they can refuel before heading off to visit another art gallery.

Sweet tooth fans, hunt down Swirl by Two where you can tuck into an Insgrammable speciality dessert and coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @le_guepard_dubai

There’s another cafe that has opened its doors at the arts and culture hub called Le Guepard. The space even has a private dining space complete with a chandelier.

For more information on Alserkal Lates, head to alserkal.online

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Alserkal Lates on Sept 22, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. @alserkal.online

Images: Social and Supplied