Art lovers, mark your calendars…

Art Dubai returns for its 15th edition next year from March 10 to 12, 2022. Last year, the event shifted to Dubai International Financial Centre, but it is will be returning to Madinat Jumeirah in 2022.

As with previous events, there are three main sections of the fair that visitors can check out. They are Art Dubai Contemporary, Art Dubai Modern and Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Dubai (@artdubai)

According to a post on their official Instagram, ‘Art Dubai will feature a range of presentations across the three gallery sections. It will offer exciting new global perspectives and drive meaningful engagement with the rich cultural heritage and contemporary art practices of the region and across the globe, with a focus on Southeast and Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America.’

Supporting the arts…

Art Dubai has launched a new support scheme that will help young galleries reaffirming their commitment to the regions represented at the fair. Foregrounding artistic practices from the Global South, fees will only be paid upon sales. More information regarding the new scheme can be found here.

If you want to be a part of Art Dubai, the deadline for applications is October 17. You can submit your applications here.

As usual, we will keep you up-to-date on the events as they are announced closer to the festival. But for now, get out those phones and block these dates.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, from March 10 to 12. Tel:(0)4 563 1400. @artdubai

Images: What’s On and Art Dubai social