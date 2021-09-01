Sponsored: The event offers up a space to connect with experts to help empower and educate you on your parenting journey…

Festival Plaza, the home of all things community has launched a series of free educational parenting events where families in the UAE can connect with expert guest speakers on a variety of niche topics. The event is a partnership with homegrown kids social app Play:Date and Dubai based podcast Friday’s Child.

The next event for your diary is on Saturday, September 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The monthly community event is hosted by Peta Al Akawi (below left) has been specifically curated to educate parents on a platform where they have access to a wide range of infant, child and parenting experts for free.

On September 11, the head guest is Shereen Zarroug (below right)– a childbirth educator, doula and HypnoBirthing instructor, who will be hosting an informative workshop for parents.

Shereen is a mother of three and is a certified transformational birth coach. She is the founder of @BellyBabyMom on Instagram. She is inspired by her own three birth experiences and received a calling to support and empower expectant couples.

Shereen wants to help grow their confidence and make them aware of their options leading to positive birthing and parenting experiences.

Following the workshop, there will be a live question and answer session with host Peta Al Akawi where attendees can learn even more about her experiences and how she has helped families in the UAE.

The event will take place at Ming’s Chamber, an Asian-fusion restaurant serving Chinese cuisine, located on level one of Festival Plaza.

Join the Festival Plaza Meaningful Family Club here to stay up to date on upcoming events and registrations.

This free event takes place every second Saturday of the month and will spotlight a different expert each month. Additionally, the mall also has a monthly Book Club for avid bookworms. Register here.

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Sept 11, 10.30am to 12.30pm, free but registrations required

