Sponsored: Wine and dine at restaurants such as Clap, COYA, Alici and more…

If you’re into your wine or would like to explore it a little further than your local bar’s happy hour special, we know of just the event. The Élite Sommelier UAE, a collective of F&B wine professionals, will host a series of unforgettable dinners across the city in collaboration with African + Eastern this October.

Not only will you get to dine at some of Dubai’s top restaurants, you’ll also learn about different grapes from fantastic wineries from around the world. The evening is priced at Dhs800 per person including a set dining menu and wine pairing. Spaces are limited to 10 guests per event so make sure to book ahead to get your spot.

Here are the restaurants you can visit for the Élite Sommelier UAE experience…

Il Borro

When: October 3

Cuisine: Tuscan

Winery: Il Borro | Tuscany, Italy

COYA

When: October 10

Cuisine: Peruvian

Winery: Head sommelier Volodymyr Gunin will take you through wines from Achaval Ferrer | Mendoza, Argentina

Alici

When: October 17

Cuisine: Italian seafood

Winery: Head sommelier Eleanora Caso will take you through wines from Gaja | Piedmont, Italy

CLAP

When: October 24

Cuisine: Japanese

Winery: Head sommelier Jeandre Du Toit will take you through Dassai’s selection of Sakes, from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan

Trèsind Studio

When: October 31

Cuisine: Indian

Winery: Thomas Johns from Atlantis Dubai will take you through wines from CVNE | Spain

Images: Provided/File