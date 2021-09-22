10 great spots to tuck into breakfast in Dubai
There’s nothing like tucking into a delicious breakfast. Be it on a workday or weekend, it’s the perfect way to start your day off right.
Al Safadi
Enjoy breakfast here daily all day round from 9am to 1am (the following day). Among the tempting dishes are fried eggs just how you like them with cheese; tomatoes; or tiny spiced sausages, manakish that comes in a number of toppings including zaatar, akawi cheese and more. Want to enjoy breakfast in bed? You can order on 600 500 601.
Al Safadi, all branches around UAE. Daily 9am to 1am (following day). Tel:(600) 500 601. @alsafadirestaurants
Bosporus Turkish Restaurant
Go with a friend for breakfast here and dive into Turkish style eggs with sujuk, Turkish cheese and honey, an array of jams, simit bread and more. For drinks, there’s fresh orange juice and Turkish tea. All for Dhs98 for two (Dhd198 for four). It is served from 10am to 1pm
Common Grounds
A number of healthy, but yummy breakfast options are available at Common Grounds. Take your pick and pair it with smoothies or coffee. For those being healthy, there’s a keto breakfast (pictured above) to try.
Common Grounds, available at all venues around Dubai. commongroundsdubai.com
LDC Kitchen + Coffee
The homegrown craft casual dining venue has added a twist to a classic Middle Eastern breakfast – the Shakshuka. The grab-and-go dish consists of a slow-cooked eggplant ragu, sweet Romero chillies, tomatoes and olives topped with crumbled feta. There are two poached eggs that can be mopped up with oven-baked garlic bread. Pair it with a hot beverage of choice to enjoy additional savings with LDC’s hard to beat Breakfast Club offer for only Dhs55.
LDC Kitchen + Coffee, available at all venues around Dubai. @ldckitchen
Parlour Boutique
Kick-start your day with a tasty French-inspired breakfast from Parlour Boutique. The menu ranges from offerings like the peanut butter French toasts served with its yummy typical buttered brioche or the caramelized banana pancakes. Of course, there are also traditional eggs, fluffy omelettes, truffle egg Benedict and more.
Parlour Boutique, One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 386 5333. parlour.ae
Social Company
Social Company at popular Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has expanded its morning menu to include a variety of benedicts, toasts, acai bowls, wraps and desserts, inspired by Arabic and Mexican cuisines. On the menu, you will find braised beef benedict, Nola Chicken and waffles, vegan omelettes, acai bowls, classic French toast and more.
Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens
The Nine
On Friday, head to The Nine and dig into a traditional English breakfast. You will tuck into a plate of eggs (poached, fried or scrambled – your choice), two British sausages, Dingley Dell dry cured back bacon, grilled tomato, buttered button mushrooms, baked beans, and choice of toast or an English muffin. Breakfast runs from 11am to 4pm every Friday. There’s a healthy juice bar, too.
The Nine, Sofitel the Obelisk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @theninedubai
The Sum of Us
For those of you with a sweet tooth, head to The Sum of Us for a sugar rush in the morning. Try the salted caramel French toast or ricotta pancakes or for a breakfast filled with fibre, try the toasted muesli. Complete your breakfast with coffee prepared by the talented baristas.
The Sum of Us, Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com
Verdura
Fans of Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine? Head to Verdura located at the Persia Court in Ibn Batuta. You will find a number of food fusions from Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and the Levant. The Levantine breakfast will cost you Dhs62 for two people and the Armenian breakfast and French breakfast is Dhs45 for one. Want shisha? Add in Dhs20.
Verdura, Persia Court Ibn Batutta Mall, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9350. @verdura.uae
