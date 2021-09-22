LDC Kitchen + Coffee, available at all venues around Dubai. @ldckitchen

Parlour Boutique

Kick-start your day with a tasty French-inspired breakfast from Parlour Boutique. The menu ranges from offerings like the peanut butter French toasts served with its yummy typical buttered brioche or the caramelized banana pancakes. Of course, there are also traditional eggs, fluffy omelettes, truffle egg Benedict and more.

Parlour Boutique, One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 386 5333. parlour.ae

Social Company

Social Company at popular Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has expanded its morning menu to include a variety of benedicts, toasts, acai bowls, wraps and desserts, inspired by Arabic and Mexican cuisines. On the menu, you will find braised beef benedict, Nola Chicken and waffles, vegan omelettes, acai bowls, classic French toast and more.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

The Nine

On Friday, head to The Nine and dig into a traditional English breakfast. You will tuck into a plate of eggs (poached, fried or scrambled – your choice), two British sausages, Dingley Dell dry cured back bacon, grilled tomato, buttered button mushrooms, baked beans, and choice of toast or an English muffin. Breakfast runs from 11am to 4pm every Friday. There’s a healthy juice bar, too.

The Nine, Sofitel the Obelisk, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @theninedubai

The Sum of Us

For those of you with a sweet tooth, head to The Sum of Us for a sugar rush in the morning. Try the salted caramel French toast or ricotta pancakes or for a breakfast filled with fibre, try the toasted muesli. Complete your breakfast with coffee prepared by the talented baristas.

The Sum of Us, Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, World Trade Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

Verdura

Fans of Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine? Head to Verdura located at the Persia Court in Ibn Batuta. You will find a number of food fusions from Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and the Levant. The Levantine breakfast will cost you Dhs62 for two people and the Armenian breakfast and French breakfast is Dhs45 for one. Want shisha? Add in Dhs20.

Verdura, Persia Court Ibn Batutta Mall, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9350. @verdura.uae

Images: Supplied