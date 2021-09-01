A staycation the whole family will enjoy…

With the little ones back at school, you won’t be heading out of the country anytime soon. However, you can’t say no to a hotel staycation over the weekend. And thankfully there are some great staycation deals going on that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square has a great offer called Stay, Slide & Explore where you can enjoy a stay at the hotel and get passes to Laguna Waterpark in La Mer or The Green Planet for free.

Rates start from just Dhs296 for a room good for a family of three (two adults and one child under the age of 12) and Dhs499 for a family of five (two adults and three children under the age of 12). If you’re celebrating a special occasion and want a suite, prices start from Dhs746.

The deal includes complimentary breakfast and since the hotel is a family-friendly hotel, there’s a dedicated kids breakfast experience and meals can be selected off the kids’ menu.

You can also get access to the hotel’s facilities and the hotel also has kids amenities available upon request. The hotel has three gleaming outdoor swimming pools and you can get views of both Burj Khalifa in modern Dubai and historical Dubai. If the beach is more your thing, the hotel’s got your back and will provide free shuttle services – just let them know in advance.

Want to book a stay? Head to this link here where you will have a number of rooms to choose from depending on your needs. The deal is valid until the end of the year.

If you have any more questions regarding the offer, you can email the team at DXBMK.Social@Hilton.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square, Mankhool, Trade Centre Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 217 5100. hilton.com

Images: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square