Why not add a dash of culture to the mix and check out some art exhibitions, get your hands colourful at an art workshop or watch an all-women play.

Here are 5 great cultural things to do this weekend

Watch an all-women play at The Junction

When: September 9 to 11

If there’s one theatre performance you have to see, this is the one. This all-women play follows 11 young girls who are a part of a soccer club called The Wolves as they discuss poignant topics over football rehearsals. Read more here.

The Wolves, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Check out an art exhibition at Jameel Arts Centre

This group exhibition at Jameel Arts Centre features 11 artists’ personal responses to, and interactions with space and time. Focusing on spaces of transition, both physical and non-physical, the exhibited works explore the ‘in-between’ spaces and exchanges that are often forgotten, overlooked or come to our attention during periods of prolonged reflection.

Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Fri 12pm to 8pm, Sat to Thur 10pm to 6pm, closed on Tues. Tel: (04) 8739 800. jameelartscentre.org

Be transported to the 90s with this concert

When: September 10

Marty Cintron, founder and lead singer of American pop band ‘No Mercy’ and Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base will be headed to the Dubai Opera for a memorable concert in Dubai Opera. Martin will play his popular music that combines pop, soul, Latin rhythms, R&B, and the Mediterranean effect of the Spanish guitar, creating a groove of dancing and singing to the mix of upbeat and slow songs. The talented Swedish singer Jenny Berggren and will perform record-breaking songs such All That She Wants and Wheel Of Fortune.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Take a tote bag painting workshop

When: September 10

Love an artistic tote bag? How would you like one created by your very own hands? The guided session includes all materials and takes place at Springs Souk – Ripe Market. The workshop is suitable for both kids and adults. The first session starts at 10am. It will cost you Dhs130.

Springs Souk – Ripe Market, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 897 1847. @irma_uae @ripemarket

Immerse yourself in art

When: September 11.

Love Claude Monet? Take a masterclass at the Theatre of Digital Art where you can walk home with your very own artwork inspired by Monet’s Woman with a Parasol. The workshop for adults is led by an experienced artist and runs from 6pm to 9pm. It will cost you Dhs350 and includes all the materials you need plus open house wine or beverages.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Images: Getty Images, social and supplied