10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: September 9, 10 and 11

It’s Wednesday which means the weekend is in reach. As always, we have a trusty list of things for you to do this weekend, from checking out a new steakhouse, to partying sky-high at a rooftop bar, or taking the party to a pool.

Thursday, September 9

Check out a brand new steakhouse

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a brand new steakhouse, check out Rhain Steakhouse which recently opened its doors at Conrad Dubai hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. The sultry new eatery boasts a top-notch selection of wet and dry aged meats, Wagyu beef A5 Kobe and more.

Rhain Steakhouse, Conrad Dubai, 5pm to 1am, opening August 28, 2021. @rhainsteakhouse

Tuck into a guilt-free burger

Are you going carb-free but are really craving a satisfying burger? There are plenty of keto-friendly burger options in the UAE. American burger chain Five Guys claims to offer more than 250,000 burger combinations thanks to the heavily customisable menu. Some of the quarter-million options allow you to enjoy your patties absolutely bunless. And bunless doesn’t have to mean funless, you can top your meat with salad, jalapenos, pickles, mushrooms, perppers and hot sauce. Looking for a pairing partner? You can also enjoy their beef and cheese hotdogs without bun too. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from Dhs38. @fiveguysuae

Shop the coolest sneakers

Shop up to one hundred styles of the coolest sneakers around in the You Better Fly collaboration with THAT Concept Store, including Air Jordans, Yeezy Boosts, Adidas Sliders and more. The pop-up store, which is open until October 31, 2021, is so much more than just buying shoes – it’s an experience.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore

Friday, September 10

Go for breakfast at this kitsch cafe

This bijou bolthole in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, is a go-to for expertly pulled coffees, colourful acai bowls, bolognese-loaded toasties, and an indulgent brekkie roll packed with scrambled eggs, vintage cheddar and mozzarella.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8am to 6pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Spend quality time at a family-friendly brunch

Reform Social Bar & Grill’s brand new ‘Family Friday Brunch’. This new brunch concept launches on Friday, September 10 with live music and plenty of entertainment for the little ones. It will run from 1pm to 4pm every Friday and take place inside the venue’s ‘summer garden’ tent, which is fully air-conditioned to beat the heat. You’ll enjoy a three-course menu of British pub classics and free-flowing beverages (including fizz).

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Fridays from September 10, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs199 for soft beverages and Dhs99 for kids (under 5’s are free). Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

Take your Friday party 46 levels high

Cool rooftop bar Paros, which can be found at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, is already popular with Dubai party-goers for its lively sundowner vibes. Its post-brunch Friday party is big, and BeMoreThan Events celebrates the first Birthday of their brand ABOVE this Friday. Head there from 5.30pm and enjoy nine hours of house music with Special Guest George Mensah, resident DJ’s Natalie Brogan and DJ Rainer plus live entertainment Sax, Violinist & percussionist. From 5.30pm to 8.30pm you can enjoy five drinks or mezzah for Dhs175.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Friday from 5.30pm. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Saturday, September 11

Take your pup for a walk in the snow

There are plenty of dog-friendly cafes and restaurants and parks in Dubai where your pup is guaranteed to have a tail-wagging good time. This month, there’s a cool new dog park to add to your list – Ski Dubai. Thanks to MySecondHome, pups can now sniff around and shake the snow off their fur on certain dates during the month of September. All for a cost of Dhs105 per pup. The dates to note are September 11, 18, 24 and 25. And of course, each pup can be accompanied by a dog parent.

Party it up at a Saturday pool brunch

Nikki Beach Dubai reopened on September 1 after a summer hiatus. On Saturdays, level up your beach day with Nikki Beach’s new and improved Saturday brunch. On the menu is Mediterranean tapas for two, varying types of Nigiri and sushi, plant-based burgers and roasted cauliflower. The brunch, which runs from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday, is priced at Dhs315 including juice and soft drinks or Dhs515 for mojitos and house spirits. The party vibes will be brought in true Nikki Beach style and on Saturdays, there’s live sax performances and soundtracks by resident DJs Mademoiselle Sabah.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 8pm, closed Sundays and Mondays. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Level up your Saturday at an RnB pool party

Azure Beach remains one of the most popular pools in Dubai, and now, there’s one more reason to go. It’s just launched ‘Vogue Pool Nights’ which runs every Saturday from 8pm to 1am, with RnB and Hip Hop music playing all night. It’s free entry for ladies (however food and beverages will need to be purchased), Dhs500 for guys with Dhs300 redeemable on food and beverages, and Dhs300 per person for couples with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR Dubai, Saturdays, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 993 1216. @azurebeachdubai

Go bowling

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is a fine place for a game of tenpins. There’s so much for everyone of any age to do: there’s an enormous bar, a ping-pong area, multi-level arcade games, and soft play area for children – and that’s just inside. Outside there’s more seating, and a massive wave machine. It’s become one of the most popular spots in Dubai for bowling, and for good reason.

Atlantis, The Palm, from Dhs70 per person or Dhs420 per lane, per hour. Tel: (04) 4261166. atlantisthepalm.com

Images: Social/provided