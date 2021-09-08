People from around the world can learn more about the emirate’s rich culture, heritage as well as its vibrant creative scene…

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has just announced the launch of Dubai’s Culture & Heritage project on Google Arts & Culture.

The launch falls in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to strengthen Dubai’s position on the global stage and make it the global centre of the creative economy.

What is Google Arts & Culture?

Google Arts & Culture is an online platform packed with high-resolution images and videos of artworks and cultural artefacts from around the world. It works with over 2,000 cultural institutions to help make the world’s culture and heritage accessible to anyone.

Visitors can explore museums, artworks, festivals and more from all corners of the globe from the United States to France, Australia, Egypt and many more. And now, you will even be able to explore the many amazing cultural offerings from Dubai, too.

The project will allow people from all over the world to learn about the emirate’s rich culture and heritage as well as its vibrant creative scene.

Sheikha Latifa stated, ‘Technology and creativity often intersect, resulting in fascinating experiences, and Google Arts and Culture is a prime example. Through this innovative platform, people will be able to embark on a journey to explore Dubai’s unique story, its rich history, vibrant culture and ever-evolving creative scene.’

She added, ‘Thanks to the vision and guidance of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai now holds a distinguished position on the global creative map. We are proud that the city has truly become a global centre for arts, culture and creativity, a place where we empower and enable our home-grown talents, and welcome creatives from all over the world, offering them a home where they can thrive on a professional and personal level.’

Let’s explore Dubai

On Google Arts & Culture, you will find over 800 iconic, high-resolution images including 120 artefacts and over 70 stories (in both English and Arabic) that document the emirate’s history and present through the eyes of its residents.

The project will highlight the diversity of Dubai’s cultural offering, giving people around the world a platform to take a glimpse of Dubai’s hidden gems and unique natural habitats. It will shed light on talented, emerging and pioneering Dubai-based creatives, chronicling their inspiring and artistic journeys.

Through this collaboration, Dubai Culture seeks to paint a comprehensive picture of its cultural richness, unique identity and distinctive heritage as well as achieve its vision of strengthening the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture hopes that the stories of Dubai will inspire visitors to visit the emirate, discover its venues and experience the cultural aspects of the city.

Want to check it out? Head to artsandculture.google.com/project/dubai-culture. On mobile, download the Google Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS.

