Get ready to get moving…

Dubai’s annual month of all things exercise is returning next month. From October 29 to November 27, Dubai is challenging all residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a great excuse to get back on the fitness wagon, with loads of fun and free activities all over the city. From classes to races, challenges and competitions, Dubai Fitness Challenge sees the community come together like no other time of year.

Around the city, you’ll find a number of Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs, plus you can register to the portal and log your daily exercise to track your goals. You can team up with friends or colleagues, or go at it alone and try to beat your personal best.

The sports initiative “Dubai Fitness Challenge”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, returns to the field in its fifth session with special events, starting from October 29 to November 27 pic.twitter.com/qKJ1Z53lKd — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) September 8, 2021

The number of exercises you can try is extensive, from yoga to running, lifting and cycling, boxing, dance, football, and so much more. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love.

This year will include Fitness Villages at Kite Beach and Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as the return of popular races such as Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. More than one million residents are expected to get involved with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021.

More details on how to register and the full line up will be announced soon.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com