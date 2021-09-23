There will be plenty of new animals, exhibitions and shows to see…

As Dubai finally enters the cooler season, several popular outdoor attractions reopen their doors to the public – Dubai Safari Park is one of them.

The park closed its doors for the summer at the end of May. However, the Dubai Safari team weren’t just sitting around – they got busy prepping for the new season.

Visitors will have plenty of new things to see including unique species, newborns, interactive shows and exhibitions and much more.

What’s unique about Dubai Safari Park?

The 116-hectare park is currently home to around 3,000 animals. This includes 78 species of mammals, 10 different carnivores and 17 primates, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds as well as amphibians and invertebrates.

Dubai Safari Park is also home to a number of world-first attractions.

It is home to the world’s first drive-through crocodile exhibit, the largest drive-through lion exhibit and the country’s only drive-through hippo and tiger exhibits. Additionally, the UAE’s largest group of baboons call Dubai Safari Park home.

For bird watchers, the park has a walk-through aviary with birds from all around the world.

What’s new at Dubai Safari Park in the new season?

In short, plenty! Dubai Safari Park’s family has expanded with 111 newborns of different animal species.

The park has also added a leopard exhibition and new shows. This includes one with a squirrel monkey, the Mona monkey, the Arabian wolf, the northern white-cheeked gibbon and an interactive show with birds.

The area which houses the Arab wolves has been expanded with local trees and plants, sand dunes and water.

Various areas of the Park such as the Arabian Desert Safari have been redeveloped to be more engaging for visitors.

Additionally, for the first time, the park is now offering a behind-the-scenes experience that allows visitors to get closer to the animals, learn about their habitat and how they are cared for.

For photography enthusiasts, there’s a ‘Jungle Photographer’s package’ you need to check out.

Excited to visit? Take a look at the park tickets and packages here.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, Dubai, open daily from Sept 27 from 9am to 5pm. ticket prices vary, under 3s and people of determination can enter for free. Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office