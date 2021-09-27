Sponsored: The restaurant is legendary for its restaurant to night vibes…

Chic French restaurant Bagatelle has long been popular with Dubai’s social crowd, and has become legendary over the years for its sophisticated dinner setting that can turn into a party at the drop of a hat whenever the lights go down and the music is turned up.

Elevate your dinner out with friends this week at Bagatelle’s iconic French night, Le Mardi C’est Permis, which translates to ‘On Tuesday… Anything Goes’. The evening runs from 8pm until late serving up sophisticated French dishes and that lively atmosphere that the restaurant is known for.

Head chef Ricardo Goncalves is the man behind the authentic French fare, with dishes on the menu such as tuna tartare with avocado puree, cucumber & jalapeno salsa and blood orange dressing, crispy octopus à la grenobloise, lemon & parsley puree, caper aioli & brown butter jus gras, and tender duck, served alongside chicory marmalade and Seville orange puree.

A resident DJ is on hand to build up the night with well-known French songs and there is a wide selection of drinks and bubbles to sip on. You’ll find Bagatelle in Fairmont Dubai. The restaurant epitomises chic French style, decked out in hues of blues and white with eclectic prints on the walls.

You don’t need to be French to enjoy the Le Mardi C’est Permis night at Bagatelle. Get dressed up in your favourite outfit and bring your A-game. You could be tucking into your main course when the lights dim and the music swells, with people getting up on their feet and waving their napkins overhead.

Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesdays, 8pm onwards. Tel: (04) 354 5035. bagatelledubai.com

Images: Provided