The airline will have daily flights to and from the kingdom…

Following the news that Saudi Arabia has reopened its borders to the UAE, Emirates Airline will resume flights to the kingdom from September 11. The services include daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.

Passengers can travel to Riyadh daily, on EK 2817, departing Dubai at 4.40pm, landing in King Khalid International Airport at 5.40pm local time. EK 2818 leaves Riyadh at 8.10pm, arriving back in Dubai at 11.20pm.

For Jeddah, Emirates will operate flight EK 2803 each day, which will depart Dubai at 4pm, landing in King Abdulaziz International Airport at 6pm local time. EK 2804 leaves Jeddah at 8pm, arriving back in Dubai at 1am the next day.

To Dammam, opt for the daily EK 2821 flight, which leaves Dubai at 8.50pm, arriving at King Fahd International Airport at 9.20pm. EK 2822 leaves Dammam at 10.45pm, arriving back in Dubai at 1am the following day.

You can visit Medina thrice per week on Emirates flight EK 2809. The flights depart from Dubai at 4.30pm, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at 6pm. EK 2810 leaves Medina at 8pm, arriving back in Dubai at 11.40pm.

Ahead of booking a trip to the kingdom, travellers are reminded to visit the Emirates Travel Hub for more information on travel requirements to and from Saudi Arabia.

emirates.com