The final weekend of DSS presents a three-day super sale…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is reaching its final weekend, and to celebrate, there will be a three-day super sale across Dubai. If you love a browse, a bargain, or you’ve had your eye on something spectacular, now is the chance to get a great deal.

It will take place from Thursday September 2 to Saturday September 4 with some incredible savings across a range of brands. Amongst the amazing deals and discounts, there are savings of up to 90 per cent off a range of goods, from beauty, fashion, electronics and so much more.

Fashion highlights include deals from brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle Outfitters, American Vintage, Banana Republic, Aspinal of London, Guess, Hollister, Ralph Lauren and River Island.

If you’re looking to spruce up your home, look out for offers across a range of homeware brands including Chattels & More, Dwell, IKEA, Koala Living Pottery Barn and Homes R Us.

Over 1500 retail stores and outlets and more than 500 brands will be participating in the super sale. It will take place across stores, malls and shopping destinations throughout Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.

The 24th Dubai Summer Surprises offered shoppers the chance to take part in 10 weeks of sensational retail opportunities as the city’s world-famous malls and stores welcomed residents and visitors with huge deals, mega promotions and incredible entertainment, continuing each day until September 4.

3 Day Super sale, participating malls across Dubai, Sept 2 to 4. mydss.ae