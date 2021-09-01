Weekend loading…

From ice skating cartoon greats, to theme parks with discounted rates, we’ve got the best brunches, lunches and if you’re up for it — early morning cross-training crunches — take your pick and help make your weekend that little bit more epic.

Thursday September 1, 2021

For the first time in forever

Skate off for the Find Your Hero Disney On Ice show begins this Thursday at Etihad Arena with weekend dates from September 2 to September 11, 2021. Along with the House of Mouse OG unit, Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy you can expect a strong cast including characters from Disney’s modern era too, including stars from the Frozen and Moana films. We’ve been told to expect a skate-sung soundtrack (which you’ll no doubt be humming for months after the show) of catchy classics such as Moana’s How Far I’ll Go; Arendelle siren sisters, Anna and Elsa will be there, along with their be-carrot-nosed jester, Olaf — ready to drop sing-along-bangers Let it Go and In Summer. Sebastian and Ariel have got ‘80s pop montage bars; Rapunzel and Flynn are all about that floating light life #nofilter #takemeback; and of course, the brightest Belle of the ball, the girl that puts the Beauty in Beauty and the Beast, from the story that represents possibly the sweetest tale about Stockholm Syndrome ever told — will be belting out choruses such as Tale as Old as Time and Be Our Guest.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, tickets are available in batches of two, four and six. With the Bronze category prices starting at around Dhs300 for a family of four. Book now on (600) 511 115, or via the etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net websites.

Theme saver

Yas Theme Parks has announced a five-day, flash sale for tickets to their epic Abu Dhabi attractions. The ‘up to 50 per cent off’ prices will be available online and over the phone between September 1 and 5. Sale prices will be valid on trips to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi or Clymb on any date up to October 14, 2021. Jump onto the record-breaking thrill coasters of Ferrari World for Dhs195 per adults; dive into the enchanted aquatic wonderland of Yas Waterworld for Dhs170; come face-to-face with your favourite DC characters and exciting rides at Warner Bros. World for Dhs195; or head to Clymb to defy gravity with a special indoor skydive and climbing pass for just Dhs220. Oh, and kids go free.

Ticket sale begins September 1 and ends September 5, 2021. Tickets can be bought for visits between September 1 and October 14, 2021. For more info on opening times, safety measures and ticket purchase please visit ferrariworldabudhabi.com, yaswaterworld.com and wbworldabudhabi.com.

Box office splash

Cinematic scenes already star pretty heavily on Zaya Nurai Island’s cast list. The dreamy destination is just a 15 minute boat ride away from Saadiyat Island, but offers an otherworldly level of escape as standard. And the resort has added yet another bucket list activity to its itinerary – cinema showings in the pool. Available every Thursday between 8pm and 10pm, it’s just Dhs100 for a ticket (minimum of two) and in addition to submerged big screen viewing, you also get access to unlimited soft drinks, fruit skewers and popcorn. First up – cult classic, Pulp Fiction.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, zayanuraiisland.com

Friday September 2, 2021

The last of the summer wind downs

This weekend, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is throwing a special, one-off family staycation in honour of the great back-to-school migration. For one weekend only, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is packaging up a varied bundle of dining and experiential inclusions and offering it out to families of four, for a pretty impressive price of Dhs800 (plus taxes). The package includes stay, brunch, breakfast, watersports, fitness and craft activities, resort discount, as well as pool and beach access.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Sep 3 to 4 only, prices from Dhs800 plus taxes. Tel: (02) 654 3333, fairmont.com

It’s coming dome

A few leagues up from ‘jumpers for goalposts’ this inflatable 5-a-side dome with 5G (no tin foil hats please) pitch belongs to 321Sports, on Abu Dhabi’s adventure island — Hudayriyat. You and your squad can rent the pitch, along with a tidy collection of other sporting courts and amenities.

Hudayriyat Island, Dhs520 per hour. Tel: (02) 691 0256, 321sports.ae

When we say ‘steak-out’ this is what we mean

The 49er’s Steakhouse and Lounge ‘Outrageous Brunch’ takes place every Friday between 1pm and 4pm. It’s Dhs149 for the soft package, just Dhs199 for the house and you’ll get to enjoy a menu pumped full of flag-waving Americana. Think southern-fried wings, bruschetta, crispy nachos, chili cheese fries, fried chicken, Carolina chicken salad, and a sweet range of indulgent desserts.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Saturday September 3, 2021

Between the diavolo and the deep pan seafood

One of Abu Dhabi’s most popular Italian restaurants, What’s On Awards winner — Dino’s Bistro Italiano, has just launched a twice-weekly unlimited pizza night. Hit cheat day hard with a conveyor belt of that authentic Naples staple, a rustic Mediterranean antipasto platter, the ristorante’s signature cappuccino zuppa and tiramisu, all for only Dhs140 (including soft drinks) or Dhs165 including two house beverages.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, every Tue and Sat 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana

Sale on summer breeze

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced an extension to the emirate-wide ‘Summer of Offers’ making up the Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season. The up to 80 per cent off part sales will now continue in the more-than-3,500 participating stores across Abu Dhabi, up until September 11, 2020.

Across Abu Dhabi until September 11.

Images: Provided/Getty