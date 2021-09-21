A Spanish haven in overlooking Meydan Racecourse…

Get ready to be transported to the Spanish isles as there’s a new rooftop bar set to open soon in Dubai, inspired by Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca. Hola Rooftop is located in Meydan Hotel, with incredible views over the racecourse, and What’s On has been for a sneak peek at the new spot.

Found on the 8th floor, the open-air venue is ideal for the winter months, with picture-perfect interiors giving all of the Mediterranean vibes. The space has a stunning shaded terrace complete with a mesmerising water feature and eye-catching floral decor.

On the other side is a larger dining area, plus Instagrammable bar serving up refreshing hand-crafted cocktails. You’ll also find a lounge area with sofas set against a backdrop of greenery, perfect for groups to get together and enjoy the views.

Finished with wooden furniture and plush white and blue chairs, the venue looks just as beautiful after dark. With ample mood lighting and a stellar sound system, we’re predicting some unforgettable parties with Hola Dubai opens its doors.

The menu will feature dishes with a fusion twist such as wagyu beef carpaccio, fresh sea bass ceviche, Angus prime beef tenderloin, juicy U10 tiger prawns, as well as a rich 62% cacao sphere dessert with pistachio cream.

Taking inspiration from the three islands, guests can choose between three cocktail menus, named after Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca.

Laith Ghaiba, founder of Hola Rooftop said: “We’re delighted to have created such an exciting concept. A visit to Hola is a true island-hopping holiday destination, but minus the hassle of visas and flights, we’ve brought the best of the three islands to Dubai in one fresh setting, complete with food, drinks and entertainment.”

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, daily 6pm to 3am, opening soon. Tel: (0)4 718 1160. @holarooftop

Images: Jade Wills Photography for What’s On Dubai