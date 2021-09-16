Exhibitions, workshops and more to experience at Sharjah Art Foundation 

Sponsored: There’s so much to see and do in this beautiful Emirate…

If you can’t get enough culture, Sharjah, the cultural hub of the UAE is the city to visit. Thanks to Sharjah Art Foundation, there’s always plenty to experience from art exhibitions to workshops, immersive installations and more.

Here are the current spots you can visit to soak in some art.

Al Mureijah Square

The Rain Forever Will be Made of Bullets

This group exhibition gets its title from a work by Simone Fattal. The works are from Sharjah Art Foundation Collection and include works selected from past exhibitions or commissioned for Sharjah Biennials.

Visitors can see creations by Etel Adnan, Simone Fattal and Lala Rukh. These works are joined by a selection of newly acquired sculptures and works on paper by Chaouki Choukini.

Free to attend, but book here.

When I Count, There Are Only You…

The exhibition which is also from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection features the works of eight artists and examines their role in society. The art on display reveals personal details of their inner thoughts leaving them open for public interpretation.

Free to attend, but book here.

Sharjapan 3–Remain Calm: Solitude and Connectivity in Japanese Architecture

This exhibition explores the works of notable Japanese architects. Visitors can expect sculptural models that explore abstract concepts, multi-media installations plus drawings, photographs and scale models of architectural projects.

Free to attend, but book here.

Workshops

Sign up for Learning Programme to partake in a number of workshops including a crash course in digital photography, a photography scavenger hunt and more.

All of the exhibitions take place in venues with stunning architecture to keep your creative juices flowing.

Sign up for the workshop here.

Al Majarrah Park

Rain Room, Sharjah

Rain Room Sharjah is Sharjah Art Foundation’s unique, immersive experience that invites you to walk through a downpour of continuous rain without getting wet. It was created by London-based artist collective Random International and is the first permanent installation of its kind.

Book your tickets here.

Additionally, you can also make your booking for the upcoming exhibition – Vantage Point Sharjah 9 here. It takes place at Al Hamriyah where you can also take in the views of the coastal town and beach. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see the works of 53 photographers from over 30 countries.