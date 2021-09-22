Social distancing of two-metres still needs to be observed…

It will no longer be mandatory to wear face masks in certain places in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). However, people will still need to observe a safe two-metre distance from others.

According to a Tweet from NCMA UAE, face masks will not need to be worn when exercising outside, when visiting the pool or beach, or whilst in private vehicles with people from the same household. Additionally, face masks are not required for people who are alone in closed spaces.

#الطوارئ_والأزمات ووزارة الصحة: السماح بعدم إلزامية إرتداء الكمام في بعض الأماكن مع التقيد بتطبيق التباعد بمسافة 2 متر، وذلك بعد رصد الانخفاض الملحوظ في أعداد الإصابات بالدولة نتيجة نجاح الجهود الوطنية في عمليات تقصي الإصابات وتوفر اللقاحات المتعددة.https://t.co/i7Gn84CQut pic.twitter.com/A5RO9OIp9A — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 22, 2021



You no longer have to wear a face mask when receiving personal services such as at the barbers and salons, nor are face masks required when receiving treatments at medical centres and clinics in the UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention cited that certain rules on face masks have been relaxed ‘after monitoring the noticeable decrease in the number of injuries in the country as a result of the success of national efforts in the investigation of injuries and the availability of multiple vaccines’.

We will keep you updated…

Image: Getty