Earlier in the week we shared the news that Yas Theme Parks had announced a five-day, flash sale for tickets to their epic Abu Dhabi attractions.

The ‘up to 50 per cent off’ prices are available online and over the phone until September 5. Sale prices are valid on trips to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi or Clymb on any date up to October 14, 2021.

But the savings don’t have to end there.

Turning play into stay

Yas Island has also packaged up full action-packed staycations featuring a cleverly curated selection of hotels.

Save up to 60 per cent on stays between October and December 2021 and enjoy inclusions such as Yas Theme park passes, breakfast and dinner, and Louvre Abu Dhabi tickets included in your family playcation deal. Prices start at just Dhs498 per person, with a minimum two nights stay.

Hotels participating in the Flash Sale include W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi.

And with the theme park access you can choose to jump onto the record-breaking thrill coasters of Ferrari World; dive into the enchanted aquatic wonderland of Yas Waterworld; come face-to-face with your favourite DC characters and exciting rides at Warner Bros. World; or head to Clymb to defy gravity with a special indoor skydive and climbing pass. It’s completely up to you.

You can book your stay now on at YasIsland.ae

Images: Provided