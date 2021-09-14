Sponsored: Pool brunch the weekends away at Zero Gravity…

With endless blue skies and almost year-round sunshine, Dubai is a place that we get to combine two of our very favourite things: pool days and brunches. You can do both together at a pool and beach brunch at Zero Gravity, which still reigns supreme for its epic setting, brilliant DJ’s and awesome day party vibes.

Zero Gravity’s two most popular poolside brunches are back and bigger than ever. On Fridays the Tropical Brunch – with those famous bottomless pineapple cups – will be in full swing. And on Saturdays, the award-winning Supernatural brunch is back. The new season kicks off this weekend, before a Tropical Brunch takeover by international dance legends Hed Kandi on Friday, September 24, with DJs Mark Doyle and Tim Byham, Sonya Vivian on vocals, Rob Shaw on percussion & Elara on saxophone.

Now the weather is cooling down, the giant tropical inflatables are back out and the food stations serving salads, sushi, seafood, grills from the barbecue, vegan goods and desserts will be outside once again. Cocktail stations and plenty of games will be set up too. There’s a line up of big house DJ’s, live musicians and performers, so watch this space…

Now the weather is cooling down, the Insta-friendly inflatables are back outside and the food stations serving salads, sushi, seafood, grills from the barbecue, vegan dishes and desserts will fill the garden once again. Cocktail stations and garden games will be set up too, and on the poolside stage there’s a big line up of house DJ’s, live musicians and talented performers. Watch this space…

Friday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Saturday, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Pool access is from 10am so you can top up that tan early before hitting the brunch stations.

The price for the Hed Kandi Tropical Brunch takeover event on Friday, September 24 will be priced a little higher at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

In case you’re not familiar, you’ll find Zero Gravity next to Skydive Dubai in the Dubai Marina where it offers epic views out across the Gulf. It’s one of the best-known outdoor party spots in Dubai, and even had three visits from pop superstar Justin Bieber when he visited Dubai in 2017.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Provided