Sponsored: Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel located at the Expo 2020 Dubai site…

Expo 2020 Dubai is a six-month event packed with plenty of entertainment where you can discover the world’s latest innovations and visit over 190 country pavilions. It’s not something you can see in a day so, why not book a stay at the Rove Expo 2020 hotel to make the most of your visit.

The hotel is located adjacent to the stunning Al Wasl Dome and just a 10-minute walk away from the Expo 2020 metro station and the new Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC).

In fact, the rooftop swimming pool and sundeck and many of the rooms overlook the huge structure making it a great spot to catch the light show that will take place there daily.

You can choose to savour the finest global cuisines at the Expo 2020 site but if you want to escape the crowds, you can dine at the hotel. There’s The Daily – an all-day restaurant found in all Rove Hotels in UAE and Lounge – a cool bar/co-working space where you can enjoy some drinks after a long day of exploring.

Visitors to Expo 2020 can also head into the hotel and grab a bite to eat and head off for some more exploring.

As for the rooms, Rove Expo 2020 brags over 300 rooms with just what you need after a long day walking at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

A number of room styles are available with king bed, twin bed and even suites.

Your step count may be high thanks to the Expo 2020 site, but you can also choose to work those arm muscles and more at the 24-hour gym.

Want to relax instead? There is an area where you can play some games on the PS5 or challenge some friends to a foosball match.

Rove Expo 2020 will be opening its doors and ready to welcome guests on October 1 2021. The hotel is already accepting reservations and rooms are selling out quick.

For more information on Rove Expo 2020, room rates and bookings, visit this link here.

Rove is also located at eight other locations around popular spots in Dubai including Rove Downtown which offers cool views of Burj Khalifa, Rove La Mer Beach for fans of the water, Rove Marina and more.

As you can imagine, the world will flock to Dubai to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, so get your reservations in nice and early.

Images: Rove Expo 2020