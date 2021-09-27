The award-winning Indian restaurant makes a welcome return – promising bigger and better things…

For years, Rang Mahal at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, was the go-to Indian restaurant of choice in the UAE.

Famous for its dramatic décor, stunning Indian murals, colossal carved wooden columns and exquisite Indian cuisine, it was the collector of many What’s On awards during its lifetime.

And now, much to our delight, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has announced the re-opening of this beloved favourite, albeit with the promise of a fresh, new experience to truly celebrate the nation’s diverse flavours.

Rang Mahal offers the best of northern and southern Indian delicacies with a menu featuring an authentic range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options from tandoors, curries, biryanis, cassata kulfi and much more. Chefs Moritz Neumann and Alok Kumar will take you on a journey of timeless delicacies from different regions of India. Be sure to look out for the exciting Battle of the Chefs event in October, where two internationally renowned culinary stars compete for supremacy at Rang Mahal.

“Rang Mahal was such a hit in the market as it bridged the gap between a fine dining Indian experience and an affordable, hearty Indian meal,” said hotel manager Nick Patmore. “We aim to recreate this offering by bringing back a popular, tried and tested concept. However, the new Rang Mahal has expanded its culinary diversity and will focus on offering traditional dishes, which is sometimes hard to find in the city,” he added.

Rang Mahal opens in October, and reservations are welcome now…

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, daily 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. @rangmahaldubai

Images: Supplied