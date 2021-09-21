The popular bar will have its own two-storey venue at Al Forsan Park…

Expo 2020 Dubai is just 10 days away, and naturally we’re thinking about all the food that will be on offer. The event is set to offer 200 dining destinations but there’s one in particular that we’re very excited about.

Popular bar and restaurant, Iris Dubai, is set to open its own venue at Expo 2020 Dubai in a prime location. The two-storey venue will feature a large wrap-around terrace offering a sublime view of the entertainment stage.

The ground floor will be a family-friendly space with plenty of seating areas to enjoy a menu inspired by flavours from the Mediterranean, Japan and South America. Upstairs, adults can enjoy the same delicious dishes, as well as hand-crafted cocktails and shisha.

We’re also promised an ‘enthralling cultural programme’ including a line-up of resident DJs, happy hour and a ladies’ night deal.

The space is described as a ‘modern lounge’ and will have the same signature Iris-style decor that we all know and love. Guests of all ages will enjoy the relaxed ambient vibes upon their visit to Iris Dubai at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Elsewhere at the Expo site, visitors will find The Irish Village in Jubilee Park, offering an authentic Irish experience and award-winning pub grub. There will also be Dubai’s much-loved coffee shop Depresso Cafe, and many more exciting options to check out.

Iris Dubai, Al Forsan Park, Expo 2020 Dubai, daily 10am to 1am, opening soon. @irisdubai

Image: Iris Indoor at Meydan