JVC's hidden gem Sticky Rice has expanded its restaurant

Get yourself some bona fide Thai food…

Family-run Thai restaurant Sticky Rice will reopen for dine-in customers on Thursday September 16 after several months of delivery-only dining. The restaurant is well-loved in the community, a feat that the kitchen relied on after Sticky Rice’s owner, affectionately known as Mama, sadly passed away earlier this year.

A fundraising campaign was launched, offering customers the opportunity to pre-order an adorable 20 centimetre plushie ‘Kew’, the duck mascot synonymous with the restaurant. The money raised was enough to help the restaurant get back on its feet, stronger than ever.

Not only is Sticky Rice reopening, it has expanded its space, now offering more seating for customers. The modern venue is injected with life and colour, with a little help from Kew, and if any customers missed out on purchasing a plushie, they can do so in-store.

The restaurant will host guests for the reopening this Thursday, however for now the payment will be cash only. Guests can enjoy the selection of authentic bona fide Thai cuisine fresh from the kitchen.

If you’re yet to sample Sticky Rice’s famed cooking, you’re in for a real treat. From the warm, welcoming staff to the last bite of tasty fried rice, the experience will make you feel right at home.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Sticky Rice’s team said: “This was the last project Mama worked on for all of us. Her dreams started really small but as every day passed and she noticed there weren’t enough seats, customers who crammed in to eat her food would jokingly say ‘You should blow a hole in the wall and expand’. She would always laugh at the thought but one day she surprised us all and actually did it and said ‘Now there will be more place for everyone to sit and enjoy themselves comfortably’.”