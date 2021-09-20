Mark your calendars…

The home of good tacos and great vibes, La Mezcaleria, has spent the summer in Spark by Caramel DIFC. However it’s almost time for the restaurant to return to its outdoor home in The Oberoi, Business Bay.

From Monday September 27, the popular spot will reopen its doors, and with it comes three exciting new weekly events. Kicking off with a new event named ‘Missed Call’ La Mezcaleria is about to become the place to find the best eighties and nineties anthems every Monday.

If you love Madonna, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, then its time to dig out your leg warmers and get down to the Business Bay bar. Here you’ll find a fully-decorated eighties themed venue, complete with colourful backdrops for your next viral Insta snap.

Extending your weekend a little longer is Disturbia, the new ladies’ night running every Sunday at La Mezcaleria. With a soundtrack of the best R&B tunes of the moment, ladies can enjoy unlimited Aperol Spritz, wine, prosecco and bellinis for just Dhs99 between 9pm and 1am. There’s also 30 per cent off the a la carte menu and guys can enjoy unlimited spirits for Dhs199.

Who says brunch should be consumed in daylight hours? La Mezcaleria’s starts at 9pm every Wednesday. Guests can enjoy a three-course selection of tasty dishes for Dhs160, or add on drinks for Dhs230 with unlimited wine and beer or Dhs320 for the ‘all in package’.

Prefer your brunches on a Friday afternoon? You’ll find those too, from 1pm to 4pm at La Mezcaleria. You’ll find sharing platters, unlimited beverages and much more, with packages starting from Dhs160.