Sponsored: Calling all Dancing Queens…

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! is coming to Dubai Opera for the first time this month this September. Set to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, MAMMA MIA! is an enchanting tale of family and friendship. Whatever your age, the magic of MAMMAI MIA! will be sure to give you the time of your life.

Taking place from September 13 to 25, the smash-hit musical will have you ‘dancing queens’ in your element. For the first time ever, it’s coming to Dubai Opera as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 22 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

MAMMA MIA! has become a global phenomenon, seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions and in 16 different languages. The show will tell the story of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll, along with some of ABBA’s greatest hits.

MAMMA MIA! is Judy’s Craymer’s ingenious vision, with music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The events will take place at 2pm or 8pm, depending on the day and tickets are priced from Dhs395 per person, including a drink. If you want to really make a night of it, you can enjoy dinner prior to any of the evening shows, as well as the show itself for Dhs495.

There’s also an exclusive group offer for MAMMA MIA!. You and seven friends can get seats in a VIP box, where you’ll get eight tickets for the price of seven, saving up to Dhs945. Use promo code: VIP8for7 to avail the deal.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai: Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Provided