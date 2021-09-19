Previously hosted in Dubai, 2022’s MEFCC will hit the capital for the first time…

The tenth edition of the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) has just been confirmed for March 2022, and for the very first time it will be hosted in the capital.

Comic Con is the celebration of all things pop culture a festival devoted to the spirit geek within us all — offering fans the opportunity to get involved with A-lister meet and greets, talks from entertainment icons, theatre, workshops, comic and anime art galleries, eSports expositions, and even cosplay parades. In 2020 we saw some outstanding Daenerys and Jon Snow efforts, now with cosplayers having had two years to put together costumes, we’re excited to see the results.

That’s because there was no show in 2021 of course, the villainous pandemic put pay to that. But if comic book heroes have taught us anything, it’s that the light always prevails in the end. The triumphant return of MEFCC will unfold over three days, between March 3 and 5 2022, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Talking about the announcement, HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “We are thrilled to be bringing MEFCC to Abu Dhabi for the very first time, as it gives us the opportunity to bring the fans up close and personal to all their favourite pop culture properties”.

“The event will no doubt provide awesome excitement to the well-established and loyal fanbase, and will prove to be a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s ever-expanding line-up of exciting events for 2022. We regard it as a real honour for the emirate to become part of the Comic Con global family, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Comic Con’s crowd to explore Abu Dhabi for the very first time.”

Origin stories

MEFCC began its journey back in 2012 and has hosted cinematic royalty within its folds. Previous editions have includes appearences from the likes of Jason Momoa, Zachary Levi, Benedict Wong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Ezra Miller, Iwan Rheon, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Gillian Anderson and William Shatner.

We’ve been promised that 2022 will feature the most impressive line-up yet.

With great power…

With the event still a few months away, a lot can happen in terms of pandemic policy — but you can be certain that Abu Dhabi (recently ranked as the top city in the world for dealing with the pandemic), will ensure the event is safe for all.

Images: Provided