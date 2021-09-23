Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.



Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 23 to 29

Dune

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa

Genre: Adventure (PG13)

Willy’s Wonderland

When his car breaks down, a quiet loner agrees to clean an abandoned family fun centre in exchange for repairs. He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy’s Wonderland.

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant

Genre: Action (15+)

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Based on the true story of Texas’ most dangerous serial killer, an FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases.

Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker

Genre: Action (15+)

Worth

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros, face the impossible task of determining the worth of life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf, a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Starring: Amy Ryan, Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci

Genre: Drama (PG13)

