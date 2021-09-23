New films to watch in cinemas this week: September 23 to 29
Escape to the movies…
Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.
*ALSO READ: 7 huge movies coming to the UAE box office in the next two months*
Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 23 to 29
Dune
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa
Genre: Adventure (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
Willy’s Wonderland
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant
Genre: Action (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Starring: Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Colson Baker
Genre: Action (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Worth
Starring: Amy Ryan, Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci
Genre: Drama (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
Images: Movie still