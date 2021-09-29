Escape to the movies…

Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.

*ALSO READ: 7 huge movies coming to the UAE box office in the next two months*

Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 30 to October 6

No Time to Die

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas

Genre: Action (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

Every Breath You Take

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Breath You Take is a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist, whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother into his home to meet his wife and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, Veronica Ferres

Genre: Thriller (18TBC)

Tickets: Book now

Beyond The Raging Sea

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beyond the Raging Sea follows the harrowing tale of two Egyptian adventurers, Omar Samra and Omar Nour, as they take on the world’s toughest row, an unsupported, perilous 3,000 nautical mile journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua. The extreme journey is part of an annual ocean-rowing race called the Atlantic Challenge.

Starring: Omar Samra, Omar Nour

Genre: Action (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

The Adventures Of A. R. I. : My Robot Friend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A boy repairs a broken robot and is amazed at his new robot friend’s superpowers, but the robot’s creators will stop at nothing to get him back.

Starring: Judey Manley, Sophia Alongi, J.R. Brown

Genre: Family (PG)

Tickets: Book now

Images: Movie still