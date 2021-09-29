New films to watch in cinemas this week: September 30 to October 6
Escape to the movies…
Looking for something after work or on the weekend? Why not head to the cinemas and watch the latest movie with a piping hot tub of popcorn or some delicious cheesy nachos.
*ALSO READ: 7 huge movies coming to the UAE box office in the next two months*
Check out our handy movie guide below to see what’s screening this week from September 30 to October 6
No Time to Die
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas
Genre: Action (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
Every Breath You Take
Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, Veronica Ferres
Genre: Thriller (18TBC)
Tickets: Book now
Beyond The Raging Sea
Starring: Omar Samra, Omar Nour
Genre: Action (PG13)
Tickets: Book now
The Adventures Of A. R. I. : My Robot Friend
Starring: Judey Manley, Sophia Alongi, J.R. Brown
Genre: Family (PG)
Tickets: Book now
Images: Movie still
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT