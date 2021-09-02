The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, nature clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a cool image of the UAE?
Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post. Remember, your photos need to be on the grid in order for us to share them.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

This is a unique skyline click

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @homewithmrs_t

Creative snap of Bluewaters Island

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohammed AlAli (@moh_al3li)

Flamingo sighting at Dubai Al Qudra Lake

The view from, well… The View

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billal.explore (@billal.explore)

Look at those dunes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Umut Ilkaya (@umutilkaya)

The mountains and scenery of Hatta are equally impressive

Here’s one we found of the capital

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paulyseian SMengote (@ely_gsm)

The lovely Louvre Abu Dhabi

A beautiful snap of Qasr al Watan

Kalba Mountains in Sharjah

Images: Instagram 