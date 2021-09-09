The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, nature clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a cool image of the UAE?

Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post. Remember, your photos need to be on the grid in order for us to share them.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

One of the many gorgeous spots in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed (@phases_photo_graphy)

Dubai skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaison Mathai (@jaisonmathai)

Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

An epic shot of Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call me Alpha c: | F. Alpha X (@f.alphax_photography)

Magical sunset over Bluewaters Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed AlAli (@moh_al3li)

Fiery!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by عيسى زاهدي Essa Zahid (@essa1010)

Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

Here’s one from afar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ah.ae 📸 (@amarhabeeb)

Abu Dhabi skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulyseian SMengote (@ely_gsm)

Emirates Palace looking stunning at night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Atiq Hareb (@binatiq)

Star trails in Umm al Quwain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florian (@djflore)

Images: social