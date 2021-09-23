The UAE is beautiful…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that! From skyline shots to famous landmarks, nature clicks and more, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a cool image of the UAE? Follow us on our Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi, tag us and we may just feature you in our next post. Remember, your photos need to be on the grid in order for us to share them.

Here are some of the best photographs of the UAE we spotted this week

Bird’s-eye view of Dubai

Dubai Marina skyline

Sunset over Downtown Dubai

Stunning Mosque on the Dubai Creek

A unique view of Downtown Dubai

Postcard from Dubai

Hodariyat Bridge

Al Hosn Abu Dhabi

Crisp photo of Reem Island Abu Dhabi

Al Suhub Rest Area in Sharjah

Images: Instagram