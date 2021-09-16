Sponsored: Boerewors and big braai vibes…

There’s arguably no better way to savour South African speciailties than a braai and the pursuit in trying to find the best. For these reasons, along with an abiding love of consuming irresponsible amounts of meat, PJ O’Reilly’s at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi is hanging up its usual four-leaf clover chef’s hat in favour of something a little more Springbok-inspired for a special Braai Day brunch.

Taking place on Friday September 24, PJ’s O’Reilly’s plans to offer a range of traditional barbecue favourites, served alongside unlimited drinks, and live entertainment from 3pm courtesy of singer Mark Laffan.

You’ll find flame grilled meats from the barbecue such as boerewors, chicken wings, minute steak, pork ribs, non-halal sausages and meats, vetkoek (traditional South African fried dough bread) with curry mince, and putu pap with chakalaka (a dish made with maize or corn flour with a side of tomatoes, onions and garlic).

The Braai Day brunch takes place from on Friday September 24 from 1pm to 4pm and costs Dhs225 per person, including house drinks.

Known for hosting popular celebratory brunches such as Waitangi Day and St Patrick’s Day, PJ O’Reilly’s will certainly set the pace for the brunching season for the property beginning with Braai Day.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Fri 1pm to 4pm, September 24, Dhs225. Te: (800) 101101. Email lrmad@lemeridien.com. For more info, visit the Facebook event page. @pjsabudhabi