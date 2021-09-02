From a Saturday brunch to ladies’ day, it’s all on at Nikki Beach…

If you’re still mulling over your weekend plans a beach day might be just what you’re looking for. Where better to do it than at one of Dubai’s most legendary beach clubs, Nikki Beach Dubai? It reopened on September 1, after a summer hiatus.

It’s back and bolder than ever, with the return of its popular Saturday brunch (complete with a new menu) and its equally-as-popular ladies days. Dinner in the Sand, which takes place under twinkling lights on the beach, is also making a return, with dates yet to be revealed .

A day at the beach is best enjoyed with friends. A large sun bed for three people starts at Dhs1,000 on weekdays, with credit towards your food and drinks for the day. On weekdays, a single sun lounger is priced Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages. On the weekend, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages.

For the girls, there’s a new ladies’ day deal on Tuesdays, where ladies will enjoy a complimentary daybed, four drinks from a selected menu, a two-course menu and live music for Dhs250.

On Saturdays, level up your beach day with Nikki Beach’s new and improved Saturday brunch. On the menu is Mediterranean tapas for two, varying types of Nigiri and sushi, plant-based burgers and roasted cauliflower. Round things off on a sweet note with tarte tatin, pineapple carpaccio and the show stopping Charbon Noire.

The brunch, with runs from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday, is priced at Dhs315 including juice and soft drinks or Dhs515 for mojitos and house spirits. The party vibes will be brought in true Nikki Beach style and on Saturdays, there’s live sax performances and soundtracks by resident DJs Mademoiselle Sabah.

You’ll find a temperature-controlled pool and pristine white sandy beach at Nikki Beach, which has long stood the test of time in Dubai, and is firmly cemented as one of Dubai’s top beach clubs.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 8pm, closed Sundays and Mondays. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided