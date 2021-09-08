The cooler months are just around the corner…

Apart from not melting, one of the many things we love about winter is the fact that we can finally enjoy outdoor lounges and terraces around Dubai once again. One cool venue to add to your list is Pure Sky Lounge & Dining which is reopening on September 15.

The chic lounge is located high up on the 35th floor of Hilton Dubai The Walk and offers up stunning views of Dubai’s coastline, Palm Jumeirah and the iconic Ain Dubai.

The two large terraces provide a choice for lounging either indoors or outdoors but there’s also a cosy alfresco pop-up garden serving all things juniper-based, from old favourites to specially crafted concoctions.

When it reopens on Wednesday, September 15, a host of offers await.

Kicking things off on the opening night and every Wednesday that follows is Ladies Night. Ladies will be able to sip on a selection of house beverages and a platter of bites priced for Dhs129 per gal. It runs from 9pm to 12am.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, head here after work or before dinner on a Saturday for happy hour where you can get drinks for Dhs35 each. It runs from 7pm to 9pm.

And of course, the much loved weekly brunch is making a comeback though you have to wait a bit until October.

The Sunset Supper Club runs from 5.30pm to 9pm where you can enjoy a gastronomic dinner with sunset views of the Arabian Gulf. It is priced at Dhs450 for the house package and Dhs550 for bubbly. Designated drivers in the group can enjoy the soft package for Dhs350.

The menu offers an array of dishes for you to indulge in, all bought to you to the table so you can sit back, catch up with mates and enjoy the view.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Dubai. Reopens on Sept 15, Tue to Thur 4pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Images: Pure Sky Lounge & Dining