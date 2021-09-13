Hilton has launched a new ‘farm-to-table’ menu…

It’s not often that you come across a menu in Dubai that is made with 100 per cent locally sourced ingredients – a fact that is expected to change over the next few years. However, Hilton Hotels have taken the initiative and become one of the first to partner with local farming aggregator Fresh On Table to create such a feast.

The ‘Growth of the UAE’ menu has been created in line with the UAE’s 50th anniversary, and the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai. Running between September 20 and December 5, the menu features an array of contemporary dishes with an Emirati twist.

Curated by some of the best chefs in Hilton UAE’s portfolio, the menu includes four starters, three mains and an exciting dessert, as well as some healthy mocktails. Guests are invited to try locally grown ingredients, from burrata, to oysters, to tomatoes, sea bass and more.

Take a look…

More than just providing a great-tasting (we promise) menu, the concept also aims to shine a light on local farmers, as well as significantly reducing the carbon footprint that comes with importing global produce.

While the dishes have drawn inspiration from Emirati cuisine, there’s plenty of internationally adored ingredients too. The Golden Jubilee Churros dessert is a particular highlight, with loqaimat flavour, date ice cream and 24 carat gold flakes (of course!).

Diners can order a la carte or opt for the discovery set menu for two, priced at Dhs220 per person. The discovery menu includes all four appetisers, a main course each and dessert to share.

The Growth of the UAE menu will be available at the following Hilton Dubai properties: Waldorf Astoria DIFC and Palm Jumeirah, Conrad Dubai, Hilton The Walk, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay and M square, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall of the Emirates, as well as in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.