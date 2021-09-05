This will be a day your pup will remember…

There are plenty of dog-friendly cafes and restaurants and parks in Dubai where your pup is guaranteed to have a tail-wagging good time. This month, there’s a cool new dog park to add to your list – Ski Dubai.

Thanks to MySecondHome, pups can now sniff around and shake the snow off their fur on certain dates during the month of September. All for a cost of Dhs105 per pup. The dates to note are September 11, 18, 24 and 25.

And of course, each pup can be accompanied by a dog parent.

Before you wag on over though, here are a few things you have to know.

Make sure you register as your time slot will be based on the number and breed/size mix of dogs booked.

The earliest time slot you can get is 7.15am and the latest is 8.45am. You and your pup will get a maximum of 20 minutes of playtime in the Snow Park.

If you’re an existing MySecondHome member, you can directly book by emailing info@mysecondhomedubai.com. Depending on when your pup last visited, he or she may need to be reassessed.

Non-members will have to undergo a MySecondHome assessment. For details on if your pup qualifies for an assessment, head to this link here. All assessments are complimentary.

After the pup has passed the assessment, here’s what will happen on the day.

You will need to drop your pup at Mysecondhomedubai in Al Quoz between 6.15am and 6.30am. They will be loaded into dedicated MSH vehicles for their journey to Ski Dubai. Don’t be late as the team won’t be able to wait.

Parents can head to Ski Dubai where they will meet their pup, prepare and wait for their appointed time slot.

After your pup has had its fun in the snow, they will be taken back to Mysecondhomedubai with the team where they can be collected by their pawrents.

If you miss a slot this month, don’t worry as those who are left out will get first dibs on the next one!

Images: Unsplash