Dig out those lederhosen…

The famous German festival Oktoberfest is bigger than ever these days and if you’re not escaping off to Munich to celebrate, you can do it right here in Dubai. Plenty of places in the city are celebrating so dig out those lederhosen and get ready for a roaring good time. From Bavarian-style food and drinks to brunches and live music, there’s lots to celebrate.

Here are the best places to celebrate Oktoberfest 2021 in Dubai…

Atlantis, The Palm

Oktoberfest is coming to Atlantis, The Palm in a big way. A ten-day Oktoberfest celebration will take place at Wavehouse from September 23 to October 2, with Bavarian-style dishes, a live band, DJ and those famous stein draught beers. A special themed Oktoberfest brunch will take place at the legendary brunch spot Saffron on Friday, October 1 serving up German dishes as well as its usual international cuisine. Alongside the usual beverage stations, there will also be a selection of Bavarian beers on tap. A live DJ will be on hand, alongside Bavarian-inspired dancers, singers and magicians

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden

Party German-style in the cool Foxglove gastropub or outside on the terrace at Soho Beer Garden from October 1 to 16. There will be plenty of Bavarian beers to try, as well as selected German beers served in 1000ml glasses, priced at Dhs69 (for the big ones). Of course, there will be plenty of German food such as pretzels served with a selection of traditional dips, pan fried chicken schnitzel oven baked with plum tomato sauce parmesan, mozzarella, and all the trimmings, and veal bratwurst sausages served with fries, onion gravy and sauerkraut. Dishes are priced from Dhs55.

Foxglove and Soho Beer Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open Tuesday to Saturday, 6pm to 3am. foxglovedxb.com

Topgolf

Topgolf is celebrating Oktoberfest from September 23 to 30. Enjoy two one-litre German beers and a signature pretzel platter for Dhs299. Fun for both golf fans and those who haven’t got a clue about golf, Topgolf is a one-stop fun shop with 96 climate controlled hitting bays and LED circular targets that light up when your ball hits them. It’s kind of like bowling but for golf and really is open to anyone of any ability.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am, Fri & Sat 9am to 2am, from Dhs130 per hour, per bay, pricing depends on day and time of visit. topgolfdubai.ae

