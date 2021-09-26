You could win a Pro-Am spot in October’s LET Dubai Moonlight Classic…

If your idea of the perfect day out is spent hitting golf balls on one of Dubai’s incredible golf courses, listen up. In celebration of Bavarian volksfest Oktoberfest, a themed tournament is happening at The Els Club on October 14 with German drinks, food, prizes and plenty of fun on the golf course.

The tournament, named ‘Birdies, Brews and Brats’, is brought to you by Golf Digest Middle East and is sponsored by African + Eastern, Birkenstock, Adidas and Baker’s Kitchen. It’s Dhs595 per person to secure a start in the individual stableford event and arrival is from 11am. When you do arrive on your golf buggy, you’ll be greeted with three special German drinks to get you started.

During the course of the day you can keep your energy up by tucking into a free Bratwurst and traditional pretzel which will be made available to you as you play. There are on-course competitions such as the ‘nearest the pin’ challenge with some amazing prizes including Adidas bags to be won.

Other fun additions to the day include an activation from footwear and lifestyle brand Birkenstock, special offers on beers and a prize presentation. There’s even a chance to secure a place in the 18-hole Dubai Moonlight Classic Pro-Am, the €260,000 Ladies European Tour event scheduled for The Faldo course at Emirates Golf Club from October 27 to 29.

The Els Club course was designed by Ernie Els, former US Open and Open Championship winner. This highly-regarded course will provide a healthy but slightly tough challenge, with the greens stretching out across a desert landscape. Par: 72, holes: 18, yards: 7500.

Golf Digest Middle East Oktoberfest Tournament, The Els Club, Dubai, Thursday, October 14, 2021, Dhs595, individual stableford tournament, 1pm shotgun. (Div. A 0-12 Handicaps, Div. B 13-24 max + Best Gross). To be eligible for any of the main prizes, an official EGF handicap / recognised handicap is required. Check-in from 11am. Free use of practice facilities from 11am. Enter here.

Image: