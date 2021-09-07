Sponsored: Treat yourself to a night with the girls…

W Dubai – The Palm has become synonymous with evenings filled with excitement, uplifting ambient vibes and the chance to sample delicious dishes from across the globe. For ladies, there’s so much to enjoy at the Palm Jumeirah hotel, including special weekly events.

Here are two must-try ladies’ nights at W Dubai – The Palm.

Batafurai Ladies Night

Akira Back’s chic ladies’ night is the place to be every Sunday. Batafurai Ladies Night offers a tempting selection of tasty dishes set against a backdrop of the Dubai skyline. The sophisticated spot invites female guests to enjoy unlimited house beverages and a selection of sharing plates for Dhs250 between 7pm and 11pm. Tuck into a tempting selection of Japanese and Korean bites, washed down with refreshing cocktails every Sunday night.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Escandalosa Ladies Night

Soak up 360 degree views of the city from Palm Jumeirah’s popular rooftop bar, SoBe. Every Wednesday SoBe offers four house drinks for ladies for Dhs120, plus 30 per cent off the food menu. Explore the selection of Latin American inspired dishes, while bopping to beats by Smokingroove and DJ Keza. Let the team of expert mixologists prepare you the perfect beverage while you enjoy the atmosphere. The space is truly unique, with cool urban decor giving major South Beach Miami vibes. Call the girls and book yourself in for an unforgettable experience.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 7pm to midnight, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @sobedubai